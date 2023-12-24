On the Move Service members participate in a 1,500-meter kayak race after parachuting into the water during the 2023 U.S. Army Special Operations Command Best Dive Team Competition at Naval Air Station Key West, Fla., Sept. 26, 2023. Thirteen teams competed in the inaugural event to test the skills and abilities of combat divers, build esprit de corps between organizations and advance the capabilities of military divers. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.76 MB) Tags: Army Photo By: K. Kassens, Army VIRIN: 230926-A-OP908-1137M.JPG Photo Gallery