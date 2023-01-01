An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A service member walks toward a military aircraft on a runway at night as a Humvee waits nearby.

Cargo in Motion

Airmen and soldiers offload a Humvee and M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System from a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Rainier War at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 21, 2023. The annual exercise evaluates the ability to generate and sustain in-garrison and forward deployed forces.

Photo Gallery