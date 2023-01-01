Cargo in Motion Airmen and soldiers offload a Humvee and M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System from a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Rainier War at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 21, 2023. The annual exercise evaluates the ability to generate and sustain in-garrison and forward deployed forces. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.28 MB) Tags: Army, Washington, Air Force, Rainier War Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Colleen Anthony VIRIN: 230921-F-TT585-9335Y.JPG Photo Gallery