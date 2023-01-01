Old Ironsides

The USS Constitution is moored in the Charlestown Navy Yard, Boston, Sept. 13, 2023. The Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, playing a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812. During normal operations, sailors provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage.