Partners at Sea The USS Dewey, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JS Akebono, Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Vancouver, Royal Navy vessel HMS Spey and Philippine Navy frigate BRP Antonio Luna steam in formation in the Philippine Sea as part of Maritime Training Activity Sama Sama, Oct. 8, 2023. The multilateral exercise promotes regional security cooperation and strengthens maritime partnerships.