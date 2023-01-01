An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An aircraft’s wing is seen in the foreground as two aircraft fly to the right surrounded by clouds.

Competitive Wings

Air Force F-22 Raptors participate in the William Tell Air-to-Air Weapons Meet in Savannah, Ga., Sept. 14, 2023. Airmen from across active and guard wings participated in the prestigious fighter competition, which returned after a 19-year hiatus. The event tested performance in air superiority, weapons use and maintenance.

