An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine photographs a simulated improvised explosive device.

Explosive Ordnance

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Mark Frick, an explosive ordnance disposal team leader assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, photographs a neutralized simulated improvised explosive device during Exercise Northern Challenge 2023 in Keflavik Airport, Iceland, Sept. 22, 2023.

Photo Gallery