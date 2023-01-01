An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Smoke is shown in the air after a round is fired from a tank.

Iron Wolf

Soldiers provide live-fire artillery support to NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania during Exercise Iron Wolf at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, Oct. 9, 2023. Exercise Iron Wolf tests enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania’s interoperable defensive and offensive capabilities in the region.

