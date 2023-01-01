An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A senior soldier directs his troops while conducting a scout section live- fire exercise.

Troop Direction

Army Sgt. William Peters, a team leader assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, directs his troops while conducting a scout section live-fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 5, 2023. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance.

