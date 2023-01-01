Position Relay Navy Chief Petty Officer Walter Malone relays the position of a smoke float during a man overboard drill aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Carney in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 3, 2023. Carney is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the 6th Fleet, and 5th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.83 MB) Tags: navy, israel response Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron La VIRIN: 231003-N-GF955-1169.JPG Photo Gallery