Navy Seaman Miguel Rodriguez, assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius, looks at the Swedish coastline through a pair of binoculars as the ship pulls into Visby, Sweden, for a port visit, Oct. 4, 2023. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.