A Marine presents a bouquet of flowers to the wife of a sailor.

Gift of Gratitude

A Marine presents a bouquet of flowers to the wife of Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Christopher King during a change of charge ceremony at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 6, 2023. King received the Legion of Merit for his superior leadership and dedication to the sailors, Marines and families of the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing while serving as the command master chief.

