Tool Time Airman 1st Class Tyler Edwards repairs a damaged hydraulic cart in a new mobile paint booth at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 11, 2023. The mobile paint booth allows airmen to make improvements and repairs in a safe and controlled environment so that personnel can maintain aerospace ground equipment and small aircraft parts anywhere in the world.