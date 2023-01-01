Health Talk Navy Lt. Cmdr. Zoe Zimmer, left, and Lt. Anna Rayne conduct patient health history interviews during a Pacific Partnership community health engagement at the Wewak community clinic in Papua New Guinea, Oct. 16, 2023. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific region. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.39 MB) Tags: Navy, Indo-Pacific, Pacific Partnership, Papua New Guinea Photo By: Navy Chief Petty Officer Kegan E. Kay VIRIN: 231016-N-OX321-1142Y.JPG Photo Gallery