Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Sailors sit around a table and take notes while talking with civilians.

Health Talk

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Zoe Zimmer, left, and Lt. Anna Rayne conduct patient health history interviews during a Pacific Partnership community health engagement at the Wewak community clinic in Papua New Guinea, Oct. 16, 2023. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific region.

