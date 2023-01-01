An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine seated on grass operates a satellite dish as another watches.

Tune In

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Simon Daughtry, left, and Sgt. Angel Garza receive communications through satellite dishes in preparation for Resolute Dragon in Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 10, 2023. The annual bilateral exercise strengthens ties between U.S. and Japanese forces.

Photo Gallery