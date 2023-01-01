Follow the Leader A child escorts Navy Capt. Claudine Caluori, Pacific Partnership mission commander, to the stage for the Wewak Women’s Networking Event in Papua New Guinea, Oct. 14, 2023. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific region. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.15 MB) Tags: Navy, Indo-Pacific, Pacific Partnership, Papua New Guinea Photo By: Navy Ensign Madison Kwok VIRIN: 231014-N-LB891-1077Y.JPG Photo Gallery