Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor passes a device to a student during a medical demonstration.

Future Doctor

Navy Lt. Ethan McGann, an ear, nose and throat physician, demonstrates how to perform a laryngoscopy for a student at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s simulation center in Virginia, Oct. 17, 2023. The students visited the center to encourage and enhance education and research opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math.

