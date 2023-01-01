An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Sailors wearing surgical masks and dental headlights perform a tooth extraction on a child.

Open Wide

Navy Cmdr. Erik Anderson, left, and Lt. Cmdr. Wilson Jing conduct a tooth extraction on a child during a Pacific Partnership community health engagement in Wewak, Papua New Guinea, Oct. 18, 2023. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific region.

