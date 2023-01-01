Dawn Departure Sailors assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius make preparations to get underway in the early morning as the ship departs Plymouth, England, Oct. 16, 2023. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.28 MB) Tags: navy, ukraine response Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Zac Shea VIRIN: 231016-N-XO016-1015A.JPG Photo Gallery