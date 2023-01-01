Secure and Search

A Green Beret assigned to the Army 10th Special Forces Group moves to secure an area and search for two injured pilots during a personnel recovery training scenario as part of Exercise Adamant Serpent 23-2 near Bardufoss, Norway, Sept. 22, 2023. The Special Operations Command Europe exercise hones interoperability with allies and partners, ensuring readiness in the face of emerging threats, and builds a formidable, cohesive, and lethal combined force.