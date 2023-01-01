Double Take Army Capt. Michael Ohama, a chaplain assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, visits the Museum of Icons during a Polish National Foundation trip in Supraśl, Poland, Oct. 21, 2023. Soldiers joined multinational troops with NATO’s enhanced Forward Battle Group Poland for a tour of Polish cultural sites to learn about the history of the country and the region. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (7.3 MB) Tags: army Photo By: Army Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. VIRIN: 231021-Z-YU904-1282.JPG Photo Gallery