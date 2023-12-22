An official website of the United States Government 
A Navy hospital ship sets sail on a bright day with low-hanging clouds.

Mercy Quest

The USNS Mercy departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, following a scheduled visit during Pacific Partnership, Oct. 22, 2023. The humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission works to enhance regional interoperability in the Indo-Pacific region.

