Standing Watch

Sailors assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS Carney stand watch in the ship’s combat information center during an operation to defeat a combination of Houthi missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles in the Red Sea, Oct. 19, 2023. The Carney is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East. The monitors in this photo have been obscured for security purposes.