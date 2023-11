Funeral Honors

Air Force honor guardsmen transport the casket of Air Force Capt. Delbert Draskey during his funeral in Calumet City, Ill., Oct. 17, 2023. Draskey was one of 52 airmen and soldiers aboard a C-124 Globemaster II that crashed into Mount Gannet near Anchorage, Alaska, on Nov. 22, 1952.