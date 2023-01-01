Moving Cargo Airmen load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 15, 2023. The mission provided the Israel defense forces with additional resources, including vital munitions, and emphasized the United States’ unwavering and ironclad support for both the Israel defense forces and the Israeli people. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.72 MB) Tags: air force, israel support Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo VIRIN: 231015-F-VY348-1070.JPG Photo Gallery