Combined Resolve

Army Staff Sgt. Robert Babauta, left, and Army Staff Sgt. Dakota Means, both assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, attach chains to a vehicle during Combined Resolve 24-01 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 19, 2023. Combined Resolve is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercise involving nearly 4,000 soldiers from 14 NATO and partner nations.