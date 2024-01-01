Sector Scan

Army Spc. Alex Moore, left, and Army Spc. Tristan Jennings, assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, scan their sectors for opposing forces during Combined Resolve 24-01 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 27, 2023. Combined Resolve is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercise involving nearly 4,000 soldiers from 14 NATO and partner nations.