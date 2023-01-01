An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers walk across a road during a joint training exercise.

Foot March

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, alongside allies and partners comprising NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, begin the Norwegian Foot March held at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Oct. 27, 2023. The foot march is designed to build physical endurance and mental toughness through the completion of a 30-kilometer road march carrying a 24-pound rucksack. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.

