Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A group of doctors meet around a table.

Doctors' Discussion

Navy Cmdr. Gabriel Valerio discusses ophthalmic surgical procedures with a surgical team in an operating room aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy while underway in the Pacific Ocean during Pacific Partnership 2024, Oct. 24, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific.

