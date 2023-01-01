An official website of the United States Government 
Two military aircraft fly over a coastal city during daylight.

Resolute Dragon

A Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft conducts a bilateral formation flight alongside a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft during Resolute Dragon near Kumamoto, Japan, Oct. 18, 2023. The exercise strengthens the capabilities of the Marines and their Japanese counterparts.

