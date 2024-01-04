Combined Resolve A soldier assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division scans the area for opposing forces during Combined Resolve 24-01 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 29, 2023. Combined Resolve is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercise involving nearly 4,000 soldiers from 14 NATO and partner nations. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.56 MB) Tags: Combined Resolve, army, ukraine response Photo By: Army Pfc. Jaimee Perez VIRIN: 231029-A-KC293-1002.JPG Photo Gallery