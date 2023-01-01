An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A student sits on a sailor’s neck as fellow students gather around with a yellow and blue building in the background.

Sea of Students

Navy Seaman Julian Dawkins engages with Delap Elementary School students during sports day as part of Pacific Partnership in the Marshall Islands, Nov. 1, 2023. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific region.

