Funeral Honors

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” provide full military honors during the joint funeral of Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Porter M. Pile and Tech. Sgt. James M. Triplett at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Oct. 31, 2023. On Sept. 27, 1944, the B-24H Liberator bomber on which they were serving was part of a large mission to bomb the industrial city of Kassel, Germany. During the mission, the aircraft encountered heavy resistance from enemy ground and air forces which resulted in the rapid loss of 25 Liberators. The men were honored and buried alongside each other in a double interment ceremony.