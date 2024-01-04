Towing the Line

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Clayton Pettit, assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS Carney, heaves a line during a replenishment with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 16, 2023. Carney is currently part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.