Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Three soldiers fix a hose during a night training exercise.

Fixing Equipment

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, fix a hose during Combined Resolve 24-01 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 21, 2023. Combined Resolve is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercise involving nearly 4,000 soldiers from 14 NATO and partner nations.

