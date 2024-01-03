Mediterranean Moon An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Golden Warriors" of Strike Fighter Squadron 87, flies over the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford during routine flight operations in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 20, 2023. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.23 MB) Tags: navy, israel support Photo By: Navy Seaman Thomas Steiner VIRIN: 231020-N-XJ026-1204.JPG Photo Gallery