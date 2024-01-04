Pacific Formation From left to right, the USS Kidd, the USS Robert Smalls, the USS Carl Vinson, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force JS Hyuga, the USS Ronald Reagan, the USS Antietam and the USS Sterett sail in formation during Multi-Large Deck Event in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 6, 2023. The event advances combined readiness between the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Navy in the Indo-Pacific region. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.99 MB) Tags: Japan, Navy, Indo-Pacific, Multi-Large Deck Event Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Sapien VIRIN: 231106-N-TL932-1077Y.JPG Photo Gallery