Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, prepare to load a Patriot Launching Station onto an Air Force C-17 with the aid of airmen assigned to the 43rd Air Mobility Squadron at Pope Airfield, N.C., Oct. 25, 2023. The equipment is part of a rapid deployment in response to ongoing events in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility for U.S. force protection and demonstrates the military's ability to quickly respond to issues worldwide. Tags: air force, army , israel support Photo By: Army Spc. Ashley Xie VIRIN: 231025-A-GT064-7037.JPG