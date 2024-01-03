Launcher Loading

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, prepare to load a Patriot Launching Station onto an Air Force C-17 with the aid of airmen assigned to the 43rd Air Mobility Squadron at Pope Airfield, N.C., Oct. 25, 2023. The equipment is part of a rapid deployment in response to ongoing events in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility for U.S. force protection and demonstrates the military’s ability to quickly respond to issues worldwide.