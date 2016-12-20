Counter-ISIL Strikes Continue Against Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, Dec. 20, 2016 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorists in Iraq yesterday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of the latest strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

Attack, bomber, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft conducted 11 strikes in Syria:

-- Near Raqqa, three strikes destroyed an oil tanker truck and damaged an ISIL supply route.

-- Near Ayn Isa, five strikes engaged two ISIL tactical units and destroyed two vehicle bombs and an ISIL-held building.

-- Near Palmyra, three strikes destroyed an ISIL-held tank, a tactical vehicle and an artillery piece.

Strikes in Iraq

Attack, bomber, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft conducted five strikes in Iraq, coordinated with and in support of Iraq’s government:

-- Near Huwayjah, a strike destroyed an ISIL command-and-control node.

-- Near Kisik, a strike destroyed an ISIL-held building.

-- Near Mosul, two strikes engaged an ISIL tactical unit; destroyed 11 fighting positions, three ISIL-held buildings, an anti-air artillery piece and a tunnel; suppressed three ISIL tactical units and a mortar team; and damaged four ISIL supply routes.

-- Near Tal Afar, a strike destroyed an ISIL-held building.

Task force officials define a strike as one or more kinetic events that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single, sometimes cumulative, effect. Therefore, officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIL vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against buildings, vehicles and weapon systems in a compound, for example, having the cumulative effect of making those targets harder or impossible for ISIL to use. Accordingly, officials said, they do not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target. Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

The strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to eliminate the ISIL terrorist group and the threat they pose to Iraq, Syria, and the wider international community. The destruction of ISIL targets in Syria and Iraq further limits the terrorist group's ability to project terror and conduct operations, officials said.

Coalition nations that have conducted strikes in Iraq include the United States, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Jordan, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Coalition nations that have conducted strikes in Syria include the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, France, Jordan, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.