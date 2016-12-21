U.S., Russian Officials Discuss Flight Safety in Syria

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2016 — Defense Department officials today held a video conference with Russian Defense Ministry counterparts, Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook said in a statement.

The call was co-chaired by Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Elissa Slotkin and Air Force Maj. Gen. Richard Clarke, the Joint Staff’s vice director of strategic plans and policy, Cook said.

The video conference was the latest in a continuing dialogue with the Russian Defense Ministry under the memorandum of understanding for the safety of flight in Syria to ensure that each side continues to adhere to agreed-upon measures to mitigate incidents in the air over Syria, the press secretary said.

“Department officials discussed ongoing work regarding the safety of operations since the two sides last met,” Cook said. “The two sides reiterated the utility of adhering to the memorandum of understanding to avoid accidents and misunderstandings in the air space over Syria.”