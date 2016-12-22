Yemen Strikes Kill 28 Al-Qaida Terrorists

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2016 — Twenty-eight terrorists were killed in Yemen in nine strikes against al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula between Sept. 23 and Dec. 13, according to a U.S. Central Command news release issued today.

“AQAP is a foreign terrorist organization with a history of attacks against the United States and its allies, including the Christmas Day 2009 attempted bombing of a commercial airliner in the U.S., and the January 2015 Charlie Hebdo office massacre in Paris,” Army Maj. Josh T. Jacques, a Centcom spokesman, said in the release.

“Strikes against AQAP in Yemen pressure the terrorist network and hinder their ability to attack the U.S. and our allies,” Jacques said.

Dates of strikes follow:

-- Sept. 23, a strike killed four AQAP operatives in Marib near al-Bayda;

-- Sept. 29, in a previously reported strike, two AQAP operatives died after they were targeted in al-Baydah governorate. Originally, Centcom reported one death and one injured in the strike. It is now confirmed that the hospitalized terrorist later died of those injuries;

-- Oct. 6, a strike killed two AQAP operatives in Shabwah governorate;

-- Oct. 18, a strike killed six AQAP operatives in Shabwah;

-- Oct. 21, a strike killed five AQAP operatives in Marib governorate;

-- Nov. 20, a strike killed one AQAP operative in al-Baydah governorate

-- Nov. 24, a strike killed two AQAP operatives in al-Baydah;

-- Nov. 30, a strike killed three AQAP operatives in Hadramawt governorate; and

-- Dec. 13, a strike killed three AQAP operatives in Marib.