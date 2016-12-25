Carter Lauds Agreements Reached With Japan

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Dec. 25, 2016 — Defense Secretary Ash Carter said he is pleased U.S. and Japanese negotiators have successfully reached an agreement in principle, that clarifies the scope of the civilian component of U.S. armed forces in Japan.

“I commend the work of both governments in completing the negotiation of this important agreement, which we expect to be finalized soon,” the secretary said in a statement released here today.

In June, Carter and then-Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani made a commitment to reaching new agreements, the statement said.

“These new measures, together with the partial land return of the Northern Training Area and the imminent resumption of construction activities at the Futenma Replacement Facility in Okinawa, demonstrate our close cooperation with the Government of Japan in strengthening the U.S.-Japan Alliance,” Carter said.