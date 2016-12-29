Strikes Target ISIL Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, Dec. 29, 2016 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorists in Syria and Iraq yesterday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of the latest strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

Attack, bomber, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft conducted eight strikes in Syria:

-- Near Abu Kamal, a strike destroyed an oil wellhead.

-- Near Raqqa, six strikes engaged five ISIL tactical units, destroying a fighting position, a heavy machine gun, a mortar system and a vehicle. A bridge was disabled.

-- Near Palmyra, a strike destroyed an ISIL-held tank.

Task force officials also announced today that Abu Jandal al-Kuwaiti, an ISIL gang leader in Raqqa, was killed by a Dec. 26 coalition airstrike near Syria’s Tabqa Dam. He was a previous member of the ISIL’s war committee, officials said, and was involved in their retaking of Palmyra, Syria, before being reassigned to Tabqa to try to improve ISIL's defenses against the Syrian Democratic Forces.

He was involved in the use of suicide vehicles, improvised explosive devices and chemical weapons against the SDF, officials added. Because of his associations with ISIL terror attack planners and war council members, they added, his death will degrade ISIL's ability to defend Raqqa and launch external operations against the West.

Strikes in Iraq

Attack, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft, as well as rocket artillery, conducted three strikes in Iraq, coordinated with and in support of Iraq’s government: