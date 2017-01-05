Face of Defense: Embark Chief Keeps Squadron Deployable

By Marine Corps Pfc. Liah Kitchen 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif., Jan. 5, 2017 — Marine Corps Sgt. Thamya Morales, the embarkation chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 here, started her Marine Corps career in 2011.

Morales was responsible for coordinating logistics for the squadron’s deployment for a training exercise at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 1 to 14.

An embark specialist is trained to prepare equipment and supplies for shipment to facilitate training exercises and deployments as well as assisting with the movement of troops, supplies and equipment.

“Being the embark chief, what my job entails is getting the entire squadron and all of the gear from point A to point B,” Morales said. “Without my job, the unit wouldn’t be able to deploy.”

Morales holds a lot of responsibilities to ensure the “Greyhawks” are able to accomplish their mission.

“For this [training exercise], she was in charge of the whole embarkation process,” said Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Dimtirius Dudley, the logistics chief for Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161. “She coordinated everything with the Air Force to see what we needed to do logistically to be able to have support from them and was responsible for all of the movement of the gear and finding the squadron housing.”

Morales hopes to instill her work ethic into the Marines she leads.

“I always try to be there for them so they have trust and confidence in me as a leader,” she said. “I push my Marines to increase their knowledge through training.”

Morales reenlisted in September and said she plans to continue advancing her career in the Marine Corps.

“I could definitely see her eventually becoming a logistics chief in the future and excelling,” Dudley said. “She has that on-site experience that I think will take her even farther in her career.”