Iraqi Forces Secure Key Buildings in East Mosul

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2017 — The Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service today raised the Iraqi flag above the Nineveh governorate and counsel buildings at Mosul University on the east side of the city, according to a Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve news release.

"We congratulate the Iraqi Security Forces on their continued progress in Eastern Mosul," Air Force Col. John Dorrian, a CJTF-OIR spokesman, said in the release. "Work still needs to be done, but ISIL's days in Mosul are quickly coming to an end."

Iraqi security forces have made significant progress in clearing Mosul’s east side of Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant forces.

The ISF joined their three axes and successfully pushed ISIL forces to the Tigris River, liberating several Mosul neighborhoods and thousands of people from ISIL's brutal captivity.

The coalition is committed to supporting its Iraqi partners in the liberation of Mosul, and the effort to militarily defeat ISIL.