Rotational Brigade Fires First Tank-Training Rounds in Europe

From a U.S. European Command News Release

STUTTGART, Germany, Jan. 18, 2017 — Just 10 days after combat vehicles rolled off cargo ships in Bremerhaven, Germany, soldiers from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, fired their first rounds in Europe.

The brigade joins a persistent rotational presence of American land, sea and air forces in the region operating in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, designed to reassure NATO allies and partners in the region in light of Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

Accuracy Screening

Live-fire training Jan. 16 provided crews from the brigade's 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, and 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, their first opportunity to zero their Bradleys' main guns and complete the live fire accuracy screening test for the M1A2 Abrams tank in western Poland.

Officials said 3rd ABCT soldiers are actively training to ensure their combat vehicles and crews are certified before deploying across Europe.