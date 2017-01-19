U.S. Strikes Target ISIL Camps in Libya

DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2017 — In conjunction with the Libyan Government of National Accord, the U.S. military conducted precision airstrikes in Libya last night, destroying two Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant camps 28 miles southwest of Sirte, Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook said.

In a statement, Cook said the ISIL terrorists targeted in the strikes included individuals who fled to the remote desert camps from Sirte to reorganize, and they posed a security threat to Libya, the region and U.S. national interests.

Initial Assessment Indicates Success

“While we are still evaluating the results of the strikes, the initial assessment indicates they were successful,” the press secretary said. “This action was authorized by the president as an extension of the successful operation the U.S. military conducted last year to support Libyan forces in freeing Sirte from ISIL control.”

The United States remains prepared to further support Libyan efforts to counter terrorist threats and to defeat ISIL in Libya, Cook added. “We are committed to maintaining pressure on ISIL and preventing them from establishing safe haven,” he added. “These strikes will degrade ISIL's ability to stage attacks against Libyan forces and civilians working to stabilize Sirte, and demonstrate our resolve in countering the threat posed by ISIL to Libya, the United States and our allies.”