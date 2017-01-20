Counter-ISIL Strikes Hit Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, Jan. 20, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorists in Syria and Iraq yesterday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of the latest strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

Attack, bomber, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft conducted 23 strikes consisting of 39 engagements in Syria:

-- Near Bab, three strikes engaged three ISIL tactical units and damaged a tactical vehicle.

-- Near Raqqah, 18 strikes engaged five ISIL tactical units, destroyed five fighting positions, two tunnels, five tunnel entrances, and a weapons cache; and suppressed an ISIL tactical unit.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, a strike destroyed an oil wellhead.

-- Near Palmyra, a strike engaged an ISIL tactical unit and destroyed a headquarters, two vehicles and an ISIL-held building

Strikes in Iraq

Attack, bomber, fighter, rotary and remotely piloted aircraft conducted eight strikes consisting of 47 engagements in Iraq, coordinated with and in support of Iraq’s government:

-- Near Mosul, seven strikes engaged three ISIL tactical units; destroyed 12 watercraft, five vehicles, a heavy machine gun, four mortars, a tunnel entrance, a bunker, a vehicle bomb-making facility, a staging facility, eight shipping containers, and three vehicle bombs; damaged 12 supply routes; and suppressed an ISIL tactical unit.

-- Near Rawah, a strike destroyed an ISIL bunker.

Task force officials define a strike as one or more kinetic events that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single, sometimes cumulative, effect. Therefore, officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIL vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against buildings, vehicles and weapon systems in a compound, for example, having the cumulative effect of making those targets harder or impossible for ISIL to use. Accordingly, officials said, they do not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target. Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

The strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to eliminate the ISIL terrorist group and the threat they pose to Iraq, Syria, and the wider international community. The destruction of ISIL targets in Syria and Iraq further limits the terrorist group's ability to project terror and conduct operations, officials said.

Coalition nations that have conducted strikes in Syria include the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, France, Jordan, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Coalition nations that have conducted strikes in Iraq include the United States, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Jordan, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.