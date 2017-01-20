Trump Vows to Put American Interests First in all Decisions

By Jim Garamone DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2017 — America’s military has a new commander in chief as Donald J. Trump took the oath of office today as the 45th president of the United States.

“We, the citizens of America, are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and to restore its promise for all of our people,” the president said after taking the oath from Chief Justice John Roberts. “Together, we will determine the course of America and the world for years to come.” VIDEO | 00:29 | Trump Gives Inaugural Address to Nation

Trump added, “We will face challenges. We will confront hardships. But we will get the job done.”

Military Participation

Thousands of U.S. military members from all service branches are participating in inaugural events. Military participants include bands, the salute gun platoon and escorts for all the dignitaries on the dais on the west front of the U.S. Capitol.

Trump said that every decision that he makes as president will be made with America’s interests having the highest priority. “Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families,” he said.

Trump said the United States “will seek friendship and goodwill with the nations of the world -- but we do so with the understanding that it is the right of all nations to put their own interests first. We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example for everyone to follow.”

U.S. Alliances

Trump vowed to reinforce old alliances and form new ones. He also said he would strive to “unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth.”

The new White House website does address some of the president’s military priorities. It says the United States cannot allow any nation to surpass its military might, and vowed to provide the required resources for future military capabilities and to bring readiness to where it needs to be.

The website also says Trump “will end the defense sequester and submit a new budget to Congress outlining a plan to rebuild our military. We will provide our military leaders with the means to plan for our future defense needs.”

The preeminence of the United States is “at the bedrock” of the Trump administration, the president said in his address.

“Through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other,” he said. “When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice.”

(Follow Jim Garamone on Twitter: @GaramoneDoDNews)