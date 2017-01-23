Counter-ISIL Strikes Target Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release

SOUTHWEST ASIA, Jan. 23, 2017 — U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorists in Syria and Iraq yesterday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of the latest strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

Attack, bomber, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft conducted 34 strikes consisting of 49 engagements in Syria:

-- Near Abu Kamal, a strike destroyed an oil wellhead.

-- Near Bab, five strikes engaged four ISIL tactical units and destroyed three tactical vehicles, a mortar and an ISIL-held building.

-- Near Raqqah, 14 strikes engaged four ISIL tactical units and destroyed four artillery pieces, a decoy artillery piece, an unmanned aerial vehicle tower, two tactical vehicles, a command-and-control node, 20 oil storage barrels, two tunnels and a decoy armored vehicle.

-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, 14 strikes destroyed 21 oil pump jacks, an oil tanker truck, an oil storage tank and two oil storage barrels.

Strikes in Iraq

Attack, bomber, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft conducted eight strikes consisting of 22 engagements in Iraq, coordinated with and in support of Iraq’s government:

-- Near Kisik, a strike engaged an ISIL tactical unit, destroyed a logistics node, and damaged a tunnel.

-- Near Mosul, four strikes engaged an ISIL tactical unit; destroyed two vehicle bombs, a fuel truck, a vehicle, a front-end loader, 10 boats, nine oil tanker trucks, three tanker trailers; and damaged a guard tower and a supply route.

-- Near Tal Afar, two strikes engaged an ISIL tactical unit and destroyed two ISIL vehicle bombs and an explosives factory.

-- Near Tuz, a strike destroyed an ISIL bulldozer.

Coalition nations that have conducted strikes in Syria include the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, France, Jordan, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Coalition nations that have conducted strikes in Iraq include the United States, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Jordan, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.