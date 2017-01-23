DoD News, Defense Media Activity

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2017 — Navy Rear Adm. Craig S. Faller will be assigned as senior military assistant to Defense Secretary James Mattis, according to a Defense Department release.

Faller is currently serving as chief of legislative affairs for the Secretary of the Navy here.

Faller assumed duty as chief of legislative affairs in June 2014. In that position, he serves as the principal liaison between members of Congress and the Department of the Navy leadership. He previously served as U.S. Central Command’s director of operations.

A 1983 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and a native of Fryburg, Pennsylvania, Faller earned his Bachelor of Science degree in systems engineering. He earned his master's in National Security Affairs (Strategic Planning) from the Naval Postgraduate School in 1990.